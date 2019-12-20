Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, Dec. 19:
Braylin Danae Kidd, 23, of Owasso. Poss stolen vehicle, false impersonation, poss MJ, operate MV without required driver’s license, FTA/poss of credit/debit card belonging to another.
Robert Craig Crockett, 32, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Child abuse AFCF.
David Lee Miller, 42, of Owasso. Hold/Creek County Sheriff’s Office.
Nicholas Ray Hoffman, 33, of Collinsville. Threatening/giving false information regarding attempt/alleged attempt to kill/injure/intimidate any person or cause property damage with an explosive.
Austin Alan Thorne, 30, of Collinsville. Aggravated DUI, hold/electronic monitor required.