Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, Jan. 9:
Michelle Renee Gunter, 43, of Ochelata. Booked by Owasso PD. Joyriding, FTA/larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Melissa Dawn Garrison, 37, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Jonathan Freeman, 47, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic assault and battery-2nd offense, interference with emergency phone call.
Cory Wayne Kilgore, 41, of Owasso. Distribution of child pornography AFCF (x2).
Angela Leigh Fromong, 48, of Collinsville. Assault and battery on police officer.