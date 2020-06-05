Below is a list of Owasso, Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, June 4:
Daniel Jay Harris, 32, of Owasso. Booked by OHP. DUI 1st offense. Speeding 15 mph or more. Follow to close. Change lanes unsafely.
Sean Vallencourt Reneau, 32, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Stolen property (KCSP) under $1,000. Threaten violent act.
Casey Stan Graves, 46, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Hold/Osage County. Insruance/security verification. Drive under revocation/DUR. Speeding 15 mph or more. Improper tag.
Trenton Dylan Davis Edmondson, 18, of Cushing. Booked by Owasso PD. Disturbing the peace/loud music/language etc. A&B.