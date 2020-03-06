Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, March 5:
James Michael Poole, 32, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), poss CD, poss drug paraphernalia, obstructing an officer.
Jeremy Scott Joiner, 35, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Obstruct/interfere with police officer, FTA/poss of firearm AFCF, FTA/uttering a forged instrument, FTA/poss of forged notes or instruments, FTA/trespass after forbidden, application to revoke, unlawful poss CD.
Nathan Geonni Sabatasso, 26, of Owasso. FTA/burglary-1st degree.
Ross Allen Scarbrough, 27, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia.
Marc Welchen, 31, of Owasso. FTA/seat belt – driver not wearing seat belt.
Brandon Dale Hadley, 38, of Nowata. Booked by Collinsville PD. DUI drugs, carry firearm while intoxicated, poss CD-meth, poss drug paraphernalia.
Colten Levi Stevens, 23, of Collinsville. Altering/forging written instrument, bogus check.
Garrett Wilson Dunn, 25, of Collinsville. FTP/court cost.
Kristi Michelle Flowers, 29, of Collinsville. Burglary-3rd degree AFCF (x2), stolen property (RCSP) AFCF (x3), conspiracy to commit felony AFCF.