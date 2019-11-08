Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, Nov. 7:
Rena Mae Jones, 22, of Tulsa. Petit larceny, trespass after forbidden.
Derrick Lamond Robinson, 23, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), trespass after forbidden.
Dina Renee Krapff, 46, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Crystal Arlene Thirion, 43, of Owasso. DUI, change lanes unsafely.
Dustin Dwain Hines, 35, of Owasso. FTA/assault and battery-domestic, FTA/interrupt/interfere with emergency call.
Austin Scott Kelly, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Lewd molestation AFCF, poss child pornography AFCF.
Sonja Kapchinsky, 39, of Claremore. DUI.
Jessie Lee Teague, 27, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery, public intoxication, obstructing justice, resisting arrest.