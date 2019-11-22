Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, Nov. 21:
Jayson Scott Harrison, 33, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery (x2), FTP/court costs, FTA/taxes due state, FTA/change lanes unsafely, threaten violent act.
Carl Stephen Johnson, 42, of Collinsville. Application to revoke, hold/electronic monitor required, FTA/domestic assault and battery by strangulation, violation of protective order.
Joseph Louis Williams, 46, of Collinsville. FTA/poss stolen vehicle, poss stolen vehicle AFCF, receive/poss/conceal stolen property, obstructing police officer.