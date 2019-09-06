Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Thursday, Sept. 5:
Is Nick, 27, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery.
Steven Joe Street, 34, of Owasso. Unlawful poss of CDS, unlawful poss of drug paraphernalia.
Jennifer Dawn Wade, 27, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic abuse/violence, poss CD sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia.
Tyson Hollenbeck, 32, of Tulsa. Booked by Collinsville PD. FTA/child restraint violations.
Dina Renee Krapff, 45, of Collinsville. Application to accelerate.