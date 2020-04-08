Below is a list of Owasso arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, April 7:
Colby Howard McGinnis, 28, of Owaasso. Possession firearm AFCF. Gang related offense.
Ronnie Joe Cothran, 31, of Collinsville. Burglary second degree AFCF.
