Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, Aug. 13:
Kerry Dawn Stanton, 41, of Tulsa. DUI-drugs-1st.
Justin Glen Cross, 34, of Collinsville. FTA/receive/poss/conceal stolen property (x2).
