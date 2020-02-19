Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, Feb. 18:
Dalton Wayne Abel, 23, of Owasso. Poss CD sched III IV V, application to revoke.
David Wayne Vaughn, 35, of Owasso. DUI-2nd, taxes due state, defective vehicle/improper equipment, insurance/security verification, transport open container, hold/electronic monitor required.
Austen L. Bumsted, 38, of Owasso. False declaration of ownership (x2).
Curtis R Whittemore, 46, of Collinsville. Domestic abuse/violence.