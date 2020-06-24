Below is a list of Owasso, Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, June 23:
Brandon Cyle Neighbors, 31, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic A&B 1st offense, kidnapping, possible stolen vehicle, drive under revocation, possession stolen vehicle, eluding, leave scene property damage accident, hold/electronic monitor required, recommit/possession stolen vehicle, recommit/DUS, recommit/possession stolen vehicle, recommit/eluding, recommit/leave scene property damage accident.
Samanthy Nicole Phillips, 29, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II 1st offense, poss CD sched I II 1st offense, poss drug paraphernalia, fugitive from justice, hold/Benton County (Arknasas).
Seth Jacob Delmore, 20, of Glenpool. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD I II 1st offense, poss CD sched I II 1st offense, poss drug paraphernalia, hold/electronic monitor required.
Callie Jane Evans, 37, of Owasso. Booked by Owasso PD. Child abuse.
Cody Gene Bechtol, 26, of Collinsville. Child abuse by injury, child abuse by injury, fugitive from justice.