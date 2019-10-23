Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Tuesday, Oct. 22:
Kenneth Wayne Akers, 22, of Owasso. Embezzlement, hold/Creek County.
Kevin Douglas Anderson, 35, of Owasso. Child neglect, application to accelerate.
Daleen Leran Anderson, 30, of Owasso. Child neglect.
Joel L. Deubler, 60, of Owasso. Hold/Grady County.
Kristen Erin Coager, 29, of Owasso. Arson-1st degree AFCF, threaten violent act AFCF, resisting arrest.
Robert Ray Sheets, 39, of Owasso. Fugitive from justice.
Colten Levi Stevens, 23, of Collinsville. Poss stolen vehicle, stolen property (KCSP), poss of certain forged instrument.