Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, Aug. 28:
Carol A. Carter, 59, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-2nd, seat belt violations, unsafe lane use, transport open container.
Coaltian Martinez, 30, homeless. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II AFCF, poss drug paraphernalia, poss counterfeit bills AFCF, uttering forged instrument AFCF, FTA/poss forged instrument, FTA/poss drug paraphernalia.
Katelyn Leigh Walton, 24, of Alma, AR. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy AFCF.
Gregory James Anderson, 27, of Alma, AR. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony AFCF, grand larceny AFCF.