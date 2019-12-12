Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrest out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, Dec. 11:
Austin Scott Kelly, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Sexual abuse-child under 12, procure/produce/poss juvenile pornography AFCF, aggravated poss child pornography.
Judy Lynn Barrows, 54, of Tulsa. Conspiracy to commit felony AFCF, larceny petit AFCF.
Adam Leon Barrows, 34, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony AFCF, larceny petit AFCF.
Colten Levi Stevens, 23, of Collinsville. Uttering a forged instrument, FTA/application to accelerate, FTA/poss stolen vehicle, FTA/uttering forged instrument (x2).