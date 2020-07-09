Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, July 8:
David Douglas Bender, 39, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Endangering others while eluding police officer, seat belt violations, domestic A&B, assault with deadly weapon AFCF.
Kendall Dawn Mobly, 28, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II 1st offense, poss drug paraphernalia.
Scotty Lee Belcher, 37, of Talala. Booked by Owasso PD. Recommit/uttering forged instrument, recommit/uttering forged instrument, recommit/obtaining money/property false pretense, recommit/poss controlled drug with intent, recommit/poss forged instrument.