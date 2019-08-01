Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, July 31:
Anthony Ernest Campbell, 60, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-drugs & alcohol, poss CD with intent AFCF, poss CD-1st, transport open container, change lanes unsafely, poss CD sched I II-1st, drive under suspension.
Michael Scott Wilson, 34, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, hold/electronic monitor required.
Adrian Clayborne, 21, of Owasso. Application to accelerate.
Patrick David Hedges, 52, of Collinsville. Contempt of court.