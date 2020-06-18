Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, June 17:
Scotty Lee Belcher, 37, of Talala. Booked by Owasso PD. Unauthorized use/possession of credit card, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of other forged instruments under $1,000, hold/Rogers County, hold/Nowata County
Benjamin Alex Hughey, 32, of Owasso. FTA/petit larceny.
Justin Michael Hughes, 24. Booked by Collinsville PD. A&B, attempted robbery 2nd degree, possessing/receiving/concealing stolen property under $1,000, obstructing an officer, larceny of or from auto/aircraft etc., hold/electronic monitor required, bond/possession of stolen vehicle AFCF, bond/endangering others while attempting to elude police AFCF, bond/KCSP, bond/affixing improper license plate, bond/obstructing an officer, bond/failing to keep right, bond/no driver’s license, improper passing, bond/larceny from a person AFCF.