Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, Oct. 23:
Robert Ray Sheets, 39, of Owasso. Recommit: poss firearm AFCF, poss firearm commission felony, receive/poss/conceal stolen property, poss drug paraphernalia, eluding police officer, poss CD sched I II, tax stamp, poss CD meth (x2), larceny from retailer, poss CD, hold/Sebastian County, hold/Rogers County.
Zacchaeus Loren Glazier, 23, of Collinsville. Trafficking illegal drugs, application to accelerate.