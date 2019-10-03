Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, Oct. 2:
Noe D. Flores-Garcia, 20, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI under 21, drive under revocation, speeding 15 mph or more over, FTA/failure to stop for red light.
Taylor Jamaya Baskin, 18, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/operating MV without being licensed or with expired DL.
Charles Eugene Atwell, 47, of Collinsville. FTA/court cost.
Elijah Scott Norris, 22, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery, breaking and entering without unlawful intent.