Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Wednesday, Oct. 30:
Jacob William Alfaro, 20, of Owasso. Burglary-2nd degree, hold/electronic monitor, application to accelerate, pattern of criminal offenses.
Kayla Lyn Howard, 30, of Coweta. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Ira Wayne Lolley, 63, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery, sexual battery.
Shelly Mae Payne, 51, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso. Poss drug paraphernalia, poss CD sched I II (x2).
Christopher Dale Siefert, 26, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Conspiracy to commit felony, poss drug paraphernalia, larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Deedra Ann Bright, 35, of Cherryvale, KS. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), poss CD sched I II.
Eric Ross Cole, 34, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery AFCF.
Morgan Lois Keene, 25, of Owasso. Aggravated assault and battery (domestic).
Kimberly Dawn Davis, 52, of Collinsville. Embezzlement by employee.