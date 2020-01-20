Friday, Jan. 17
Datha Ann Langley, 37, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-injury accident, insurance/security verification.
Saturday, Jan. 18
Erika Lara Lopez, 35, of Tulsa. Speed 1-10 mph over, no DL poss/issued/outside restrict.
Aaron Scott Vaught, 31, of Owasso. Hold/Sequoyah County.
Sunday, Jan. 19
Destiny Shianne Hudson, 23, of Collinsville. False impersonation AFCF, no DL, defective lights other than headlights, embezzlement by employee, unauthorized use of MV.
Myranda Teal Murphy, 27, of Collinsville. DUI drugs, transport loaded firearm while intoxicated.