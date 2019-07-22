Friday, July 19
Bradley James Warren, 25, of Tulsa. FTA/court cost.
Gary Wayne Jones, 21, of Owasso. Poss/del CD with intent sched I II, application to accelerate.
Hilary Irene Wagar, 27, of Collinsville. Assault with dangerous weapon (domestic) AFCF, hold/Rogers County.
Kennedy Vang, 33, of Collinsville. Weekend server.
Kingyatta Ellis, 44, of Owasso. Fail to stop/flash red light, DUS-2nd.
Saturday, July 20
Paul Wallace Richardson, 31, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/taxes due state, hold/Rogers County.
Amber Lynn Thompson, 27, of Catoosa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II-1st, poss MJ-1st, poss drug paraphernalia.
D’Andra Irene Wood, 31, of Owasso. Larceny from retailer AFCF, poss CD sched I II-1st.
Sunday, July 21
David Wayne Vaughn, 35, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery-1st, FTP/court cost.
Hilary Irene Wagar, 27, of Collinsville. Assault and battery with dangerous weapon (domestic), hold/Rogers County.