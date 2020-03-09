Friday, March 6
Roy Dean Wright Jr., 34, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUS/revoc.
Henry Roanhorse Gray, 26, of Owasso. Aggravated DUI, defective vehicle/improper equipment (x2).
Catonya Yvette Brown, 48, of Owasso. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Randall Ray Lewis Jr., 43, of Sapulpa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), obstruct/interfere with police officer.
Jason Wayne Hickson, 40, of Collinsville. Aggravated DUI, drive under suspension, taxes due state, hold/electronic monitor required.
Kenneth Dale Walker, 52, of Collinsville. Assault with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping, protective order review hrng.
Saturday, March 7
Kevin Jetzel Alcala, 19, of OK. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/poss of cd within 1,000 ft. of school park.
Jesus Espinoza Santa Maria, 27, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Speed 16-20 over limit, no DL poss/issued/outside restrict.
Sunday, March 8
Alicia Ann Mangrum, 35, of Owasso. DUI.
Bryan Lee Mangrum, 33, of Owasso. Public intoxication.
Jason Hunter Grimes, 31, of Bartlesville. Booked by Owasso PD. Application to accelerate.
Amber Michael Irvin, 42, of Owasso. DUI, insurance/security verification, failure to maintain lane.