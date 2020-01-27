Friday, Jan. 24
David Ray Goins, 39, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI, change lanes unsafely.
Lisa Marie Richardson, 32, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Burglary-2nd degree (x6), conspiracy to commit felony, stolen property (KCSP), poss burglary tools.
James Leslie Richardson, 34, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Burglary-2nd degree (x6), conspiracy to commit felony, stolen property (KCSP), hold/Rogers County.
Jacob William Atwood, 42, of Owasso. Indirect contempt of court, review hrng.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Daniel Wake Gregory, 32, of Owasso. Poss drug paraphernalia, carry concealed weapon, no DL.
Blain Dicus Fowlkes, 26, of Skiatook. Booked by Collinsville PD. Application to accelerate.
Anthony K. Richardson Jr., 39, of Collinsville. Hold/Pawnee County.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Tanya Jean Anderson, 44, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Burglary-2nd degree, contribute to delinquency of minor.
Whitney I. Espinoza, 28, of Owasso. DUI, F/T keep in proper lane.
Ciro M. Torres-Escobedo, 21, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Aggravated DUI, change lanes unsafely.
Mason Tyler Jeffries, 26, of Owasso. DUI.
Brittin Corey Ray, 29, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Hold/Washington County.
Joshua Don Smith, 34, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI, taxes due state, change lane unsafely, defective vehicle/improper equipment.
Matthew Ryan Garrett, 41, of Owasso. Uttering forged instrument.