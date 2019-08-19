Friday, Aug. 16
Joseph Thomas Will, 40, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st, public-open intoxication, application to revoke, hold/Oklahoma County.
Immanuel Montwain Ferguson, 18, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Speed 21-25 mph over, no DL poss/issued/outside restrict, poss marijuana.
Saturday, Aug. 17
Justin A. Fielder, 32, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Mark Edward Dean, 37, of Owasso. FTA/unauthorized use of MV, FTA/poss drug paraphernalia, FTA/public intoxication, hold/Wagoner County.
Justin Curtis, 32, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor (x2).
D’Jour Marquavis Bell, 19, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Seat belt violation-child, speed 11-15 mph over, no DL issued/outside restrict.
Gavin Lee Shadrick, 24, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUS/revoc-2nd.
Sunday, Aug. 18
Kimberly Denee Dean, 32, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery of minor-1st.
Michael Anthony Knight, 25, of Collinsville. Assault and battery.
Paul Michael Howard Jr., 29, of Owasso. DUI-2nd, leave scene of property damage accident, FTA/operate MV without required driver’s license, no DL, insurance/security verification, taxes due state.
Pamela Sheets, 32, of Owasso. FTA/insurance/security verification. FTA/alter/change license plate.
Brittany Ann Herron, 23, of Owasso. Hold/Cleveland County.
Carl Jay Bohannon, 43, of Collinsville. Application to revoke.
Kasey Ryan Smith, 52, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery-1st.