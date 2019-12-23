Friday, Dec. 20
Bobbi Michelle Harper, 22, of Hawthorne, CA. Booked by Owasso PD. Assault.
Saturday, Dec. 21
Crystal Mae Holt, 41, homeless. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), obstruct/interfere with police officer.
Jiray Javar Clay, 21, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Carry firearm while intoxicated, public drunk.
Amy Lea Sunday, 39, of Mannford. Booked by Owasso PD. Public intoxication.
Dakota Jermane Howard, 21, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Actual physical control.
Paula A. Keeton, 52, of Sperry. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Sunday, Dec. 22
Sydney Kyle Vakilzadeh, 29, of Owasso. DUI, child endangerment.
Tonya Natasha Williams, 39, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR) (x2).