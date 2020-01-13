owasso police

ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

 By Art Haddaway Editor

Below is a list of Owasso and Collinsville arrests out of Tulsa County for Jan. 10-12:

Friday, Jan. 10

Brandon Wayne Strength, 25, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny of merchandise from retailer.

Cory Wayne Kilgore, 41, of Owasso. Hold/Homeland Security.

Shawn Edward Corntassel, 47, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-2nd, transport open container.

Megan Lee Bassett, 28, of Collinsville. Trespass

Saturday, Jan. 11

Hattie Sue Plenty Hoops, 50, of Owasso. Petit larceny-shoplifting.

Grayson Elizabeth Bateman, 22, of Owasso. Hold/Creek County.

Anthony Keith Richardson Jr., 39, of Collinsville. DUR.

Sunday, Jan. 12

Ryan Lee Randall Ford, 39, of Collinsville. Aggravated DUI-2nd, change lanes unsafely, follow too closely.