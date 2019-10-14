Friday, Oct. 11
John Wesley Bohannon, 23, of Inola. Booked by Owasso PD. Speed-school zone, DUS/revoc, poss marijuana, poss drug paraphernalia.
Aaron Wayne Wolfe, 48, of Owasso. Aggravated poss child pornography, poss, procure, manufacture sell or distribute child pornography (x2), distribution of child pornography.
Jordan Ray Starr, 22, of Owasso. FTA/DUI drugs and alcohol, FTA/poss drug paraphernalia, FTA/failure to carry insurance verification, FTA/drive under revocation, FTA/transport open container.
Hayden Levi Freeman, 22, of Owasso. DUI, change lanes unsafely.
Anthony Kendell Miller, 27, of Owasso. Writ: aggravated assault and battery on police officer, unlawful poss CD, DUI of drugs and alcohol, no DL, insurance verification, obstructing an officer, return doc Charles E. Johnson.
Brandi Desiree Cook, 36, of Owasso. Uttering a forged instrument.
Le N. Vo, 31, of Collinsville. Embezzlement by employee.
Saturday, Oct. 12
David Eugene Miller, 40, of Owasso. FTA/poss firearm commission felony, FTA/poss with intent sched I II.
Tyler Clark Jones, 22, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation, assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
Darryl Ray Johnson, 32, of Owasso. Burglary-2nd degree, burglary-2nd degree AFCF.
Sunday, Oct. 13
Sarah Cheyenne Ingram, 27, of Collinsville. Trespass after forbidden, petit larceny.