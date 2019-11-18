owasso police

Friday, Nov. 15

Jayson Scott Harrison, 33, of Owasso. Domestic abuse/violence AFCF, FTP/court cost, FTA/taxes due state, FTA/change lanes unsafely.

Robert Merritt Stover, 40, of Owasso. Aggravated DUI.

Paul Stephen Bernius IV, 44, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Defective equipment, DUS/revoc.

Stephanie Dawn Patrick, 48, of Bartlesville. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss drug paraphernalia, petit larceny-shoplifting, FTA/petit larceny shoplifting.

Saturday, Nov. 16

No arrests

Sunday, Nov. 17

Annalise Nicole Smith, 20, of Owasso. DUI.

Cristina Celia Pollock, 47, of Owasso. DUI.