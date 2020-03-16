Friday, March 13
Nathan James Bradley, 26, of Collinsville. Obt money/property bogus check, application to revoke.
Steven Bradley McCaskey, 48, of Owasso. Obstruct/interfere with police officer.
Jerry Glen Hess, 51, of Owasso. Obstruct/interfere with police officer, resisting arrest.
Saturday, March 14
Hunter Dean Cheatwood, 18, of OK. Poss CD sched I II, poss MJ, poss drug paraphernalia.
Holly Deanne Cloke, 34, of Collinsville. Application to revoke, FTA/ATT grand larceny, hold/Rogers County.
Tyler Alton Hunt, 37, homeless. Drive under suspension, insurance required, registration/title violations.
Travis Jake Bunch, 23, of Collinsville. Hold/Rogers County, hold/Garvin County.
Angel Galvan, 26, of Owasso. Court detainment.
Sunday, March 15
Montrelle Laron Robinson, 41, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor, hold/electronic monitor required.