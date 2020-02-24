Friday, Feb. 21
Debra Rene Hart, 50, of Catoosa. Booked by Owasso PD. Trespassing, petit larceny-shoplifting.
Angela Christine Creager, 35, of Owasso. DUI, transport open container, taxes due state, hold/Creek County.
Sherman Austin, 27, of Owasso. Poss firearm AFCF, poss firearm commission of felony AFCF, traffic methamphetamine prior CD felony conviction.
Steven Vang, 19, of Owasso. Change lanes unsafely, DUI.
Randi Nichols, 32, of Owasso. Enabling child sexual abuse.
Robert Michael Pohl, 54, of Collinsville. Resisting arrest, larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Ruston Blake Zumwalt, 46, of Owasso. Public intoxication.
James Christian Harmon, 48, of Owasso. DUS/revoc, failure to move to adjacent lane.
Saturday, Feb. 22
Jonathan Leroy Priest, 37, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Embezzlement by employee/clerk/servant, insurance/security verification, speeding 15 mph or more.
Kandace Nicole Hall, 32, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Jeremy R. Everly, 33, of Owasso. Stolen property (KCSP).
Kenneth Dale Walker, 52, of Collinsville. Assault with dangerous weapon, kidnapping.
Aaron Michael Schmidt, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Stephanie Ann Brock, 30, of Owasso. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Sunday, Feb. 23
Phillip Scott Boudreaux, 40, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI.
Michelle Renee Corpus, 35, of Irving, Texas. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI, transport open container, unsafe lane use.
Joshua Ryan Hughey, 28, of Collinsville. DUI, change lanes unsafely, FTA/operate MV without required driver’s license, hold/Creek County.
Edd Dwain Russell Jr., 50, of Collinsville. Trespass after forbidden, larceny from retailer, poss of certain forged instrument (x5), stolen property (KCSP) (x2), hold/Rogers County.