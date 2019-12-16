Friday, Dec. 13
Matthew James Palmer, 20, of Nowata. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI, poss MJ, hold/electronic monitor required.
William Alexander Millwee, 32, of Owasso. Unauthorized use of MV, speeding not reasonable & proper, expired tag, expired insurance verification.
Timothy A. Doering, 62, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Montana Hope Trost, 21, of Collinsville. DUI, change lanes unsafely.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Juan J. Castilo-Castro, 34, of Owasso. Aggravated DUI, F/T keep in proper lane.
Brandon William Clark, 32, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery.
Hunter Quay Wood, 22, of Deleware. Booked by Owasso PD. DWI, change lanes unsafely, littering from motor vehicle.
Robert Lewis Peters Jr., 39, of Sperry. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/application to revoke.
Keli Ruth Loveless, 50, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI.
Scott Patrick Gordon, 38, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Sunday, Dec. 15
Jason Tyler Burgess, 35, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II AFCF, larceny from retailer (LMFR), FTA/drive under suspension, FTA/speeding 11-15 mph over limit, FTA/insurance/security verification.