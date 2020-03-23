Friday, March 20
Juan Alverto Pinzon-Lopez, 48, of Owasso. Aggravated DUI, change lanes unsafely, no DL, ICE detainer/hold.
Cody Gene Fulton, 29, of Collinsville. Violation of protective order.
Saturday, March 21
Regina Sean Ball, 37, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), trespass after forbidden.
Judy Allen Ball, 54, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), trespass after forbidden, resisting arrest, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Adam Leon Barrows, 34, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), trespass after forbidden, FTA/court cost.
Judy Lynn Ball-Barrows, 54, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Assault and/or battery with a deadly weapon, resisting executive officer, trespassing after being forbidden, larceny of merchandise from retailer.
Michael J. Pax, 28, of Owasso. Poss drug paraphernalia, poss CD sched I II, speeding, poss MJ.
Blade Michael Cantwell, 26, homeless. Aggravated DUI-2nd, improper use of lane, drive under suspension, application to accelerate.
Sunday, March 22
No arrests