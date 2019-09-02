Friday, Aug. 30
Justin A. Fiedler, 32, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Protective order review-hrng.
Charlotte Estaraya Uribe, 35, of Claremore. DUS/revoc, no insurance/verification.
Dominick Anthony Angora, 23, of Collinsville. License tag violation, DUS/revoc.
Joshua Ryan Campbell, 29, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery.
Randi Jean Burris, 34, of OK. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), stolen property (KCSP).
Michael Shawn Bell, 46, of Sand Springs. Booked by Owasso PD. Drive under suspension, insurance/security verification.
Shanna Jolene Cody, 45, of Owasso. Kidnapping, assault and battery.
Michael Shayne Hart, 49, of Collinsville. DUI-1st, improper stop/park on roadway/sidewalk.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Kaitlin Jane Dickerson, 24, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Drive under revocation, speeding in posted zone, hold/Creek County.
Charles Jonathan White, 41, of Owasso. Resisting arrest, obstruct/interfere with police officer, domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
Tonya Elaine Richards, 39, of Owasso. DUI-1st.
Sunday, Aug. 1
Eddie Gene Hall, 53, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Domestic abuse/violence AFCF, violation of protective order.
Robert Grant Rix, 43, of Owasso. APC-1st.
Michael Chase Evans, 36, of Collinsville. FTA/application to revoke.