Friday, Sept. 6
Jorge Luis Angon, 48, of Owasso. Sexual abuse of child under 12.
Christopher Ryan Chambers, 37, of Owasso. Obstruction, public intoxication, resisting public officer.
Roger Allen Stevens, 27, of Owasso. Reckless driving without regard to property.
Lucinda Marie Young, 48, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss/del CD with intent sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia.
Juarez Lopez, 30, of Blacksbrough, VA. Booked by Owasso PD. Publix intoxication, ICE detainer.
Lita Jo Young, 55, of Collinsvile. Calling 911 with false alarm (x3).
Patia Dawn Molloy, 49, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny AFCF, poss drug paraphernalia , poss CD sched I II AFCF.
Edward Ray Farley III, 34, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/application to accelerate, petit larceny.
Michael Charles Hicks Jr., 49, of Okmulgee. Booked by Owasso PD. Unlawful poss of paraphernalia, petit larceny-shoplifting, hold/Rogers County.
Saturday, Sept. 7
Dayvin Storm Pate, 22, of Collinsville. Aggravated DUI, no DL, unsafe lane use, transport open container.
William Robert Berryhill, 42, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Gregory Phillips Gray, 37, of Bartlesville. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss drug paraphernalia, petit larceny-shoplifting.
Joel Albert Shadday, 41, of Owasso. FTA/license tag violation, FTA/speed.
Ana Paulina Trevino, 18, of Owasso. Embezzlement.
Sunday, Sept. 8
Brent Anderson Smith, 53, of Owasso. FTP/court cost.
Aaron John McDonald, 29, of Owasso. Drive under influence of alcohol-2nd.