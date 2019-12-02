owasso police

Friday, Nov. 29

Amber Michael Irvin, 42, of Owasso. Public intoxication.

Casey Dean Story, 44, of Owasso. Public intoxication.

Wade Andrew Rutherford, 52, of Skiatook. Booked by Collinsville PD. FTA/poss of CDS, FTA/driving without DL.

Saturday, Nov. 30

Brady Dylan Ray, 27, of Claremore. Booked by Owasso PD. MVA-hit and run property damage, unsafe lane use, failure to stop at stop sign, child endangerment AFCF, DUI-liquor or drugs.

Zachary Wayne Delk, 28, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Child abuse.

Lonny Darrell Copeland, 41, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia.

Toni Leeann Seals, 21, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/seat belt-driver not wearing seat belt.

Sunday, Dec. 1

Bobbi Michelle Harper, 22, of Hawthorne, CA. Booked by Owasso PD. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Deon Desha Ballard, 45, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Trespassing after being forbidden.