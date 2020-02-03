Friday, Jan. 31
Jack McClayne Mauldin, 30, of Owasso. Application to accelerate, contempt of court.
Destiny Shianne Hudson, 23, of Collinsville. Obstructing an officer, driving without DL, improper tag lamps.
Jesse Lee Teague, 27, of Owasso. Trespassing.
Nickolas Dean Swindle, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. No insurance, DUS-2nd.
Alana Lynn Ray, 235, of Claremore. Booked by Owasso PD. Failure to carry insurance, leaving scene of property damage accident, DUS.
Saturday, Feb. 1
Gregory Wentworth, 67, of Owasso. Aggravated DUI, eluding.
Tyler James Carringer, 19, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Actual physical control.
Rhonda Kay Whitehurst, 63, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/drive under suspension, FTA/failure to comply with compulsory insurance law or failure to produce security verification form, petit larceny AFCF.
Amy Dawn Bratton, 44, homeless. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/court cost, stolen property (KCSP).
Brian Edward Kerns, 40, of Collinsville. Poss stolen vehicle AFCF.
Sunday, Feb. 2
Justin Duane Williams, 28, of Owasso. Carry firearm while intoxicated, public intoxication, poss firearm under doc supervision.