Friday, Sept. 13
Patia Dawn Molloy, 49, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. LMFR, poss drug paraphernalia, poss CD.
Ashley Lynn Raymond, 32, of Owasso. Warrant charge (city).
Jonathon Michael Davis, 36, of Owasso. Warrant charge (city).
Brandon J’Waun Horn, 29, of Owasso. Drive under revocation, insurance/security verification, FTA/application to revoke.
April Marie Stone, 28, of Owasso. Poss firearm commission felony, poss stolen vehicle, poss MJ, poss drug paraphernalia.
Dennis Kyle Hazelrigg, 49, of Owasso. DUI-2nd, F/T keep in proper lane, drive under suspension.
Shanna Caye Hicks, 30, of Collinsville. DUI.
Destiny Shianne Hamm, 23, of Collinsville. Poss firearm commission felony, poss stolen vehicle, poss MJ, poss drug paraphernalia.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Dennis Kyle Hazelrigg, 49, of Owasso. DUI-2nd, change lanes unsafely, drive under suspension.
Kelly Allen Marriott, 56 of Owasso. DUI, change lanes unsafely.
Anthony Charles Albert, 36, of Owasso. Drive under suspension.
Benjamin Howlingcrane-Bible, 35, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss of stolen vehicle, DUI, no valid driver’s license.
Heriberto Monreal Pardo, 29, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Failure to yield, drive under suspension/revoc.
Patrick David Odum, 35, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery with great bodily injury.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Nicholas Ray Hoffman, 32, of Collinsville. Threat use explosive, obstruct/interfere with police officer.
Noah Scott Bash, 24, of Bixby. Booked by Owasso PD. Obstruct/interfere with police officer, leave scene of property damage accident.
Jacob Ryan Gage, 19, of Coweta. Booked by Owasso PD. Leave scene of property damage accident, DUI under 21, obstruct/interfere with police officer, hold/electronic monitor required.
Cory Douglas Presgrove, 31, of Owasso. Taking/receiving stolen credit/debit card, unauthorized use of credit/debit card.