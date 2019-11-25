Friday, Nov. 22
Kristen Coughlin, 41, of Owasso. Embezzlement.
Marqwesha Lashea Davis, 29, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Public drunk, larceny of merchandise.
Angel Galvan, 26, of Owasso. Failure to move to adjacent lane for emergency vehicle, poss of paraphernalia, poss of marijuana (x2), DUS.
Danielle Lavonne Tarin, 51, of Owasso. Application to revoke.
James Larnell Turentine, 35, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer AFCF, trespass.
Rebecca Lynn Eidson, 35, of Collinsville. FTA/poss CD with intent.
Saturday, Nov. 23
Kerri Jo Godwin, 36, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer AFCF, poss CD sched III IV V.
Shelby Nicole Wishon, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Kelli Rae Tate, 44, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny.
A.J. Randall Roth, 31, of Mannford. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Stephen Lynn Hubbard, 36, of Neosho. Booked by Owasso PD. Trespass after forbidden, obtain merchandise false pretense, petit larceny, hold/Rogers County.
Jeremy Keith Wolfe, 38, of Owasso. Child endangerment , aggravated DUI.
Kathryn Lee Kelley, 32, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI, change lanes unsafely, speeding 15 mph or more, poss CD sched.
Stephanie Ann Brock, 30, of Collinsville. Poss CD sched I II, FTA/speeding 1-10 mph over.
Sunday, Nov. 24
Brian Michael White, 26, of Owasso. Poss stolen vehicle AFCF, drive under suspension.
Germaine Barkin, 46, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Drive under suspension, FTA/insurance/security verification, FTA/drive under suspension, hold/Pawnee County.
Alec Parry, 18, of Schuyle. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI, defective vehicle/improper equipment.
Tyler Michael Smithee, 23, of Collinsville. Joyriding, poss CD 3rd offense AFCF.