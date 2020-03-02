Friday, Feb. 28
Jason Roy Henderson, 46, of Sand Springs. Booked by Owasso PD. Application to revoke.
James Leflore Buie III, 25, of Owasso. DUI, speeding 11-15 mph over.
Sammy Cruz, 23, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI, poss MJ, poss drug paraphernalia, transport open container, no DL, poss CD sched I II, ICE detainer/hold.
James Michael Poole, 32, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), poss CD sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Scott Joiner, 35, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Obstruct/interfere with police officer, FTA/poss of firearm AFCF, FTA/uttering forged instrument, FTA/poss of forged notes/instruments, FTA/trespass after forbidden, application to revoke, carry drugs/alcohol into jail.
Kenneth Dale Walker, 52, of Collinsville. Assault with dangerous weapon AFCF, kidnapping.
Kristi Michelle Flowers, 29, of Collinsville. Burglary-2nd degree AFCF (x2), stolen property (KCSP) AFCF (x3), conspiracy to commit felony AFCF.
Taylor Beth Ellis, 28, of Owasso. Public intoxication.
Saturday, Feb. 29
Ani Anison, 20, of Owasso. Application to accelerate, application to revoke, burglary-1st degree, public-open intoxication, assault with a dangerous weapon.
Keli Ruth Loveless, 50, of Collinsville. Assault with a dangerous weapon AFCF, hit and run AFCF, poss/del CD with intent sched I II AFCF.
Dan Stetson Talbott, 22, of Collinsville. Unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Sunday, March 1
Nicholas Eugene Artherton, 26, of Bartlesville. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Kristopher Waynallen Jackson, 28, of Prairie Grove, AR. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/operate MV without required driver’s license or with expired DL.