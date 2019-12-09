Friday, Dec. 6
Luis Rubalcaba, 29, of Owasso. Traffic illegal drugs, assault and battery, public intoxication, poss/purch/display false/fict ID document, ICE detainer/hold, USM form-41/hold/U.S. Marshal.
Amber Ellaine Shaw, 38, of Collinsville. Poss MJ, poss CD sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia, FTA/application to accelerate, FTA/domestic assault and battery.
Wayne Edward Hicks, 47, of Claremore. Booked by Owasso PD. APC.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Nyesha Blackwell, 20, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Destiny Brown, 19, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Pamela Diane Ake, 50, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer AFCF.
Shanna Dawn Ketcherside, 40, of Bixby. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer AFCF, FTP/court cost.
Sandra Jane Payne, 54, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), hold/McIntosh County.
Jacob Robert Deerinwater, 26, of Collinsville. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Matthew Allen Barbee, 44, homeless. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss drug paraphernalia.
Brett Joseph Mooney, 31, of Owasso. Assault and battery dangerous weapon (domestic).
Johnnie Lee Ward, 67, of Owasso. DUI.
Amy Jo Crutchfield, 42, of OK. Booked by Collinsville PD. Application to accelerate.
Shannon Lee Baker, 48, of Tulsa. Booked by Collinsville PD. FTP/court costs (x2).
Sunday, Dec. 8
Alfredo Reyes, 32, of Fort Worth, Texas. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-3rd or more, leave scene property damage accident, operate M/V without required driver’s license, insurance/security verification, transport open container, fugitive from justice, hold/Brazoria County, Texas.
Enrique Arellano, 25, of Fort Worth, Texas. Booked by Owasso PD. Public intoxication.
Justin Timothy Holman, 30, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia, improper turn, expired tag.
Joseph Baker, 40, of Owasso. Larceny/petit AFCF, resisting arrest.