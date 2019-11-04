Friday, Nov. 1
Dustin Dwain Hines, 35, of Owasso. Violation of protective order, kidnapping.
Johnny Dee Talbott, 39, of Collinsville. Poss forged instrument (x3), poss forged instrument AFCF (x2), stolen property (KCSP), poss CD without prescription, poss MJ.
Jaime Noe Catalan-Duran, 35, of Owasso. No DL poss/issued/outside restrict (city).
Saturday, Nov. 2
Cheryl Beth Ecker, 37, of Owasso. Violation of protective order.
Heather Renee Holland, 36, of Owasso. DUI, changes lanes unsafely.
Joseph Louis Williams, 46, of Collinsivlle. FTA/poss stolen vehicle.
Sunday, Nov. 3
Daniel Vickers Freeman, 23, of Owasso. Assault and battery with deadly weapon (non-domestic).
Jure Ennio Wesby, 42, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor.
John Patrick McKnown, 35, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor AFCF, aggravated assault and battery AFCF.
Aaron Timothy Bailey, 40, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation.