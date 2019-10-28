Friday, Oct. 25
Bryce Landon Ford, 26, of Collinsville. Public intoxication, false crime reporting to 911.
Dustin Dwain Hines, 35, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery, interrupt/interfere with emergency call.
Justin D. Berry, 39, of Owasso. Indirect contempt of court, review hrng.
Whittany Nicole Letourneau, 30, of McAlester. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), fugitive from justice, hold/Franklin County.
Michael Anthony Knight, 26, of Collinsville. Domestic assault and battery, malicious injury to property.
Saturday, Oct. 26
Mario Briceno-Robles, 18, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Leaving the scene of property damage, no driver’s license.
Gabrielle Angela Evans, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Hold/Creek County.
Nubia Jaqueline Gomez, 33, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Malicious injury to property, obstruct/interfere with police officer, taxes due state, drive under suspension, insurance/security verification.
Johnny Dee Talbott, 39, of Collinsville. Poss stolen vehicle AFCF, obstruction by flight, poss forged instrument AFCF (x5), stolen property (KCSP), poss CD sched I II, poss MJ.
Sunday, Oct. 27
Edward Dominique Hamilton, 27, of Owasso. DUI-1st, F/T keep in proper lane.
Sonya Renei David, 57, of Owasso. Assault and battery, poss CD sched I II AFCF, larceny/petit AFCF.
Shelley Marie Clark, 57, of Owasso. APC-1st.
Terra Johnson, 37, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/operating MV without being licensed or with expired DL.