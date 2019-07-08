Friday, July 5
Gretchen Anne Markovics, 24, of Owasso. Child neglect.
Britney Monique White, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny merchandise from retailer AFCF, hold/Osage County.
Grady Alefaio Moetala, 25, of Owasso. Assault and battery with deadly weapon, interrupt/interfere with emergency call, kidnapping, assault with dangerous weapon (domestic), domestic assault and battery in presence of minor, domestic assault and battery strangulation.
Bryce Landon Ford, 26, of Collinsville. Larceny lost property, public intoxication.
Freddie Shawn Dixon, 52, of Collinsville. Assault with dangerous weapon (domestic).
Aisha Muttasim El Hassan, 23, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUS/revoc.
Saturday, July 6
Kristy Renee Frazier, 39, of Collinsville. Operate vehicle without proper tag/taxes due state, failure to carry insurance verification, driving with license suspended, FTA/operate MV without current license plate.
Sunday, July 7
Jessie Phillip Whitney, 33, of Owasso. DUI-1st, change lanes unsafely.
Devin Lee Gougler, 20, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. No DL poss/issued/outside restrict, speed 26-30 mpg over limit.