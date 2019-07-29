Friday, July 26
Taylor Don Ramhorst, 25, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/drive under suspension.
Angela Wesson Barnard, 53, of Chelsea. Booked by Owasso PD. Public intoxication.
Thomas Leroy Guinn, 42, of Chelsea. Booked by Owasso PD. Obstruct/interfere with police officer, public intoxication.
Kennedy Vang, 33, of Collinsville. Weekend server.
Rebekah Kethleen Beck, 40, of Claremore. Booked by Owasso PD. FTP/drive under suspension, DUS/revoc-2nd.
Jorge W. Aguilar-Garcia, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Speed 1-10 mph over, DUS/revoc-1st.
Kennedy Annmarie Brooks, 20, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Saturday, July 27
Lee Thomas Harrison, 27, homeless. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/public intoxication.
Miranda Joyce Watson, 46, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-1st, transport open container, follow to close, poss CD sched I II-1st.
Dimres Joseph Immy, 28, of Owasso. Obstruction, no DL poss/issued/outside restrict.
Kayla Rene Miller, 24, of Owasso. FTA/animal spray/neuter, FTA/animal proof of vaccination.
Sunday, July 28
Christopher Michael Nice, 29, of Owasso. FTA/other registration/title violations.
Keenan Lee Berry, 36, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st, FTA/drive under suspension.
Jose Luis Bustos Vergara, 33, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-1st, changes lanes unsafely.
Christian James Pennington, 18, of Claremore. DUI drugs-1st, contribute to delinquency of minor, poss MJ-1st, poss drug paraphernalia.
Douglas Dran Edwards, 49, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery, malicious injury or destruction of property.