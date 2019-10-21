Friday, Oct. 18
Nathan Hand, 24, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st (x2), poss MJ-1st, recommit/tax stamp, recommit/poss/del CD with intent, recommit/poss drug paraphernalia, recommit/F/T carry insurance/security verification.
Bryant Washington, 31, of Owasso. Indecent exposure.
Jody Kevin Hopkins, 50, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Drive under suspension, insurance/security verification, taxes due state, FTA/taxes due state (x2), FTA/drive under suspension, FTA/altering or changing a license plate, FTA/insurance/security verification.
Billy Ray Clemmer, 55, of Skiatook. Booked by Owasso PD. DUS/revoc.
Saturday, Oct. 19
Trevor Ray Mills, 24, of Chelsea. Booked by Collinsville PD. Bogus check, uttering forged instrument, hold/ Rogers County.
Sunday, Oct. 20
Melissa Kae Loudermilk, 38, of Chelsea. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer AFCF, stolen property (KCSP), contribute delinquency of minor.
Brock Neal Pollard, 43, of Owasso. FTA/operate MV without required driver’s license, FTA/insurance/security verification (x2), FTA/child restraint violations, FTA/operate MV with expired registration, FTA/affixing improper license plate to MV.
Jennifer Jean Lebow, 44, of Owasso. Aggravated DUI-1st.
Michael Leon Johnson, 33, of Owasso. FTA/application to revoke, FTA/joyriding, obstructing an officer, eluding, kidnapping (x2), murder-1st degree, receive/poss or conceal stolen property, resisting arrest, leave scene of injury/accident/death AFCF.
Coleman Edward Snyder, 35, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st, obstruct/interfere with police officer.
Tyler Alton Hunt, 36, of Ramona. Booked by Owasso PD. FTA/drive under revocation (x2), FTA/insurance/security verification, FTA/taxes due state, hold/Washington County.