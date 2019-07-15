Friday, July 12
Jordan Lee Hurt, 20, of Owasso. Traffic LSD (aggravated), poss/del CD with intent sched III IV V, poss CD sched I II-1st, destroy evidence, resisting arrest, public intoxication.
Tyler Michel Smith, 23, of Owasso. Writ: burglary-2nd degree, stolen property (KCSP), unlawful poss CD, obstructing officers, joyriding, poss counterfeit coin with intent to distribute (x2), defraud innkeeper, larceny from house.
Victor Alonzo Pando, 23, of OK. Booked by Owasso PD. Drive under suspension, registration/title violations, FTA/seat belt violations.
Dan Franklin Clark II, 35, of Owasso. Indirect contempt of court.
Freddie Shawn Dixon, 52, of Collinsville. Threaten violent act, hold/electronic monitor required.
Sabrina Michelle Berry, 49, of Collinsville. Bogus check.
Montre Jujua Carol-Hamilton, 18, of Owasso. Obstruction.
Saturday, July 13
Alexis Cando, 26, of Owasso. Assault and battery with dangerous weapon, public intoxication.
Luis Rubalcaba, 29, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II-1st, assault and battery, public intoxication, poss/purchase/display false/fict ID document.
Sunday, July 14
James Matthew Baker, 53, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Stolen property (KCSP).
Susan Renee Martin, 57, of Bartlesville. Larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Julia Marie Purnell, 32, of Owasso. Domestic assault and battery-1st, recommit: DUI-2nd, transport open container, poss drug paraphernalia, drive under revocation, defective vehicle/improper equipment.
Linnea Danielle Adams, 49, of Broken Arrow. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss CD sched III IV V, larceny from retailer (LMFR), bogus check.
Juanita Marie Ritter, 46, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Petit larceny, FTA/dumping trash on public or private property without consent-traffic citation.