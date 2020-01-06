Friday, Jan. 3
Micheal Anthony Patterson, 27, of Owasso. Hold/York County, fugitive from justice-Maine.
Thomas Gerald Watters, 60, of Ochelata. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle AFCF.
Michelle Renee Gunter, 43, of Ochelata. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle, FTA/larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Bryce Landon Ford, 27, of Owasso. FTA/false report of crime, FTA/public intoxication, larceny from retailer (LMFR).
Anthony Keith Richardson Jr., 39, of Collinsville. No insurance, driving while revoked.
Saturday, Jan. 4
Noel Carnia Boudeaux, 38, of Owasso. Poss CD sched I II, poss drug paraphernalia, petit larceny.
Morgan McKenzie, 18, of Talala. Booked by Owasso PD. Obstruct/interfere with police officer, burglary, conspiracy to commit felony, rec/poss/conc stolen property, destroy evidence.
James Edward Sumter, 22, of Talala. Obstruct/interfere with police officer, burglary, conspiracy to commit felony, rec/poss/conc stolen property, destroy evidence.
Bryan Lane Girdner, 54, of Tulsa. Booked by Collinsville PD. Application to revoke, FTP/court cost.
Amanda Nicole Lambard, 24, of Owasso. Petit larceny-shoplifting.
Sunday, Jan. 5
Cody Hoover, 51, of Collinsville. DUI, taxes due state.
Catherine Elizabeth Herle, 23, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Aggravated DUI, change lanes unsafely.
Monica Torres Cordova, 46, of Collinsville. DUI, FTP/court cost.