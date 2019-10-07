Friday, Oct. 4
Monica Arleen Naron, 55, of Tulsa, Booked by Owasso PD. DUS/revoc.
Desiree Dawn Owens, 28, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle, FTA/poss forged instrument, FTA/bogus check over $1,000.
Kevin Wayne Lee, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. License tag violation: taxes due state, driving under suspension-2nd.
Chantwuan Marquis Reed, 34, of Muskogee. Booked by Owasso PD. Poss stolen vehicle, stolen property (KCSP) AFCF, obtain money/property by fraud AFCF, uttering forged instrument, hold/Rogers County Sheriff’s Office.
Carmesha Latres Williams, 30, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. DUI-1st, failure to stop for stop sign.
Brunilda Maltsberger, 35, of Collinsville. Booked by Owasso PD. Child neglect.
Saturday, Oct. 5
Muhammad Azim Khan, 33, of Hot Springs, AR. Booked by Owasso PD. Indecent exposure, outraging public decency, public intoxication.
Marqwesha Lashea Davis, 29, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. Larceny from retailer (LMFR), trespass after forbidden.
Jose Alfredo Garcia, 26, of Tulsa. Booked by Owasso PD. License tag violation, no DL poss/issued/outside restrict.
Jeremy Wayne Leforce, 34, of Vinita. Booked by Owasso PD. DUS/revoc.
Sunday, Oct. 6
No arrests