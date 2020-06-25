OKlahoma State Capitol (copy) (copy)

Owasso and Collinsville residents will represent their districts on the ballot in the Republic primary on Tuesday, June 30.

HD 74: This winner-take-all north Tulsa County race is a rematch of last year’s GOP primary, when retired Owasso educator Mark Vancuren received 85% of the vote against medical marijuana business owner Brad Peixotto.

HD 11: Although anchored in Bartlesville, this district includes Collinsville and a portion of Owasso. First-term incumbent Derrel Fincher, 62, a retired educator and engineer, is opposed by Wendi Stearman, 46, of Collinsville.

Stearman says the Oklahoma Legislature is too liberal.

The winner faces Democrat Emilie Tindle, 24, of Collinsville, on Nov. 3.

On the Board of Education General Election front, two candidates — Memory Ostrander and Jeromy Burwell — have filed for the Ward 5 seat of the Collinsville school board.

